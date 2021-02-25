US Bancorp DE Has $936,000 Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.