US Bancorp DE Has $904,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after buying an additional 932,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after buying an additional 372,894 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock worth $979,892. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

