US Bancorp DE Has $865,000 Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE ORN opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

