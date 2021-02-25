US Bancorp DE Buys 1,780 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,332 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

NYSE KB opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.