US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 2,063.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 960.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 128.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $398.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

