Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -433.13, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.