Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of URG opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.62 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

