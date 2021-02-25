Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Upwork updated its FY 2021

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

