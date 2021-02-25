Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Upland Software updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

