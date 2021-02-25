Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 1295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Specifically, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $771.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

