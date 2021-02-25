United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on UUGRY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

UUGRY stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.