United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Utilities Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

