United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 18,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 617,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 67,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

Shares of UPS opened at $160.07 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

