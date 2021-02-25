United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $160.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

