United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 366,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in United Airlines by 3,478.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 264,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.