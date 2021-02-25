Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Down 9.7%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price traded down 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $24.03. 1,149,627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 636,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unisys by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

