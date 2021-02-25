Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Down 7.1%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 175,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 239,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$32.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30.

Get Unigold alerts:

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.