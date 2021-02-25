Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UFI. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

UFI opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $459.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

