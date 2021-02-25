Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$9.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$402.68 million and a PE ratio of -12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.22. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$11.77.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

