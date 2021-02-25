UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Shannon Andresen Johnson Sells 846 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $73,458.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,416.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shannon Andresen Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94.

UMB Financial stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 266,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,867. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

