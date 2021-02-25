UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $98,752.50 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $98,752.50.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $87.63 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

