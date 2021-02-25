Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), but opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 10,150 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.44. The company has a market cap of £2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

