UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

