UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 37.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,205 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in UDR by 66.1% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,194,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in UDR by 21.5% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

