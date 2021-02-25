UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €72.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.18 ($82.56).

Shares of FME stock opened at €57.86 ($68.07) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52 week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

