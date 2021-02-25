UBS Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €16.70 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.70 ($19.65) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.78 ($18.57).

Shares of AOX opened at €14.18 ($16.68) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.11 and its 200-day moving average is €13.19. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

