U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Down 8.6%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 563,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,253,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.55% of U.S. Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

