U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

