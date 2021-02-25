Tyro Payments (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyro Payments (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Tyro Payments has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Get Tyro Payments alerts:

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.