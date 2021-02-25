Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $525.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

TWLO traded down $8.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $400.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

