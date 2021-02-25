Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 47,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

