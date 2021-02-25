Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.15

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 2148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

