Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Korn Ferry in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.93 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Korn Ferry by 83.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.