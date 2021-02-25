Truist Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $175.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lifted by Truist from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.68.

Shares of PXD traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.99. 77,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $151.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $108,545,000 after purchasing an additional 483,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

