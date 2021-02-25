TrueFeedBack (TFB) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $168,373.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00722112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

