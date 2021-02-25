TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TrueCar updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 106,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $563.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Several analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

