Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Shares Gap Down to $25.89

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $23.59. Triple-S Management shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 1,268 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

