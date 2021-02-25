Tripio (TRIO) Price Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $972,367.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00723725 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00059989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

