TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $39.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $49.56 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

