Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Trinity Place worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Place by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.
TPHS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.
Trinity Place Company Profile
Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.
