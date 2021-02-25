Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Trinity Place worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Place by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

TPHS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Matthew Messinger purchased 26,113 shares of Trinity Place stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $26,113.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

