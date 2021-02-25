Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIN. Compass Point assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

