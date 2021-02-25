TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-199 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.91 million.TriMas also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

