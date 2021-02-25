TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-199 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.91 million.TriMas also updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.39 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
TriMas Company Profile
