Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOLWF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 14,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,138. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

