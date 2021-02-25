Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCW. Cormark upgraded Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.62.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The company has a market cap of C$500.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

