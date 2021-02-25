Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Boosted by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up approximately 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Trex worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,085. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

