Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of TREX opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. Trex has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Trex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trex by 100.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

