Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.01

Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $7.21. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 68,125 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $177.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Trecora Resources by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trecora Resources by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Trecora Resources by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

