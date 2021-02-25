Travala.com 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.58 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00006469 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $148.62 million and approximately $43.58 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00492084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00066982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00081845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.77 or 0.00482236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00071485 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,639,529 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

