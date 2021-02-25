Traders Purchase Large Volume of Edgewell Personal Care Put Options (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the average volume of 145 put options.
NYSE EPC opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.36.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
