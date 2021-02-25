Traders Purchase Large Volume of Edgewell Personal Care Put Options (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the average volume of 145 put options.

NYSE EPC opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

