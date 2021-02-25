Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,266 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 1,099 call options.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

